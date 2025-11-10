Democrats Applaud Supreme Court for Leaving Same-Sex Marriage Intact: ‘A Win for Decency and Compassion’

“The right to marry who you love should always remain the law of the land,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer writes

Same-sex marriage supporter Vin Testa, of Washington, DC, waves a LGBTQIA pride flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building (Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Same-sex marriage supporter Vin Testa, of Washington, DC, waves a LGBTQIA pride flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building (Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Social media users far and wide, including prominent Democratic politicians like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, celebrated the Supreme Court‘s decision Monday to reject a request to overturn its 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

The petition was filed by former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in Rowan County, citing her own religious beliefs. She sought relief for a $360,000 damages claim awarded to one couple for her behavior, but her request was formally denied without dissent from any of the Supreme Court’s justices Monday.

Social media has, consequently, been flooded with users both celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision and expressing relief over their concerns about how the right-leaning group of justices would treat Davis’ request.

“The bar is in hell,” Walz wrote on his official X account Monday morning. “But this is a win for decency and compassion.” Whitmer echoed his sentiment, tweeting, “The right to marry who you love should always remain the law of the land,” along with a Pride Flag emoji. 

California congressman Robert Garcia similarly praised the Supreme Court’s decision online, while also urging Americans to remain vigilant and unwavering in the fight for equality. “In America, everyone has equal rights under the law. And today, the Supreme Court held the line in the name of justice,” Garcia wrote on X. “We must continue to fight against undoing decades of progress.”

The Supreme Court’s rejection of Davis’ petition comes at a period in President Trump’s second presidential term when many are concerned about the future of LGBTQ+ rights in America. It also comes over three years after the Supreme Court infamously overturned Roe v. Wade and thus eliminated the constitutional right to abortion.

You can check out more online reactions to the decision this morning below.

Economic analyst Steve Rattner appears on the Nov. 6, 2025 edition of "Morning Joe" (MSNBC)
Read NEXT:
‘Morning Joe’ Warns of ‘Significant Economic Consequences’ If Supreme Court Rules Against Trump’s Tariffs: ‘A Big Mess’ | Video

Alex Welch

Alex is an Audience Writer at TheWrap, based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2013. Before joining TheWrap in 2025, he worked as a critic and reporter for A.frame, Digital Trends, Inverse, IGN, Looper, and multiple other outlets. A lifelong cinephile, he dreams of one day being invited to the…

Comments