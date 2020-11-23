Go Pro Today

Dena Dietrich, Who Played ‘Mother Nature’ in 1970s Margarine Ads, Dies at 91

Actress died of natural causes, a friend told The Hollywood Reporter

| November 23, 2020 @ 1:18 PM
Dena Dietrich Obit Mother Nature

Dena Dietrich, the actress best known for appearing as Mother Nature in a series of margarine commercials in the 1970s, has died. She was 91.

A friend of Dietrich’s told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress died of natural causes on Saturday at a health care facility in Los Angeles.

Dietrich appeared in multiple Chiffon spots throughout the decade as a vengeful Mother Nature who was duped by a product she believed to be butter. The clips ended with Dietrich delivering the line, “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.”

Also Read: Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

As a theater actress, Dietrich appeared on stage in “The Prisoner of Second Avenue,” ” Here’s Where I Belong” and “Funny Girl.” Her on-screen credits include recurring roles on “The Ropers,” “The Practice” and “Adam’s Rib,” as well as guest appearances on “Murphy Brown,” “The Golden Girls” and “Thirtysomething.”

Dietrich had no survivors.

Related Content