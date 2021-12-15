Denis Villeneuve to Direct Sci-Fi Adaptation ‘Rendezvous With Rama’ for Alcon

Alcon Entertainment has acquired the film rights to Arthur C. Clarke’s classic sci-fi novel “Rendezvous With Rama” that has frequent collaborator Denis Villeneuve attached to direct, Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove announced on Wednesday.

Morgan Freeman and his partner Lori McCreery’s Revelations Entertainment will produce along with Alcon. The novel had previously been controlled by Freeman.

First published in 1973, “Rendezvous With Rama” is regarded as one of the cornerstones of Clarke’s works. Set in the 2130s, the story involves a 31 by 12 mile cylindrical alien starship that enters the Solar System. The story is told from the point of view of a group of human explorers who intercept the ship in an attempt to unlock its mysteries. The novel won both the Hugo and Nebula awards upon its release.

Alcon will finance the project, and Kosove and Johnson will produce. McCreery and Freeman will also produce. Alcon Entertainment financed and produced Villeneuve’s “Prisoners” starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, and “Blade Runner 2049” starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, which won three Academy Awards.

“This is one of the most intelligent works of fiction in the genre; it poses as many questions as it does answers, and is a work for our time,” Johnson and Kosove said in a statement to TheWrap. “It’s perfectly fitted to our friend and collaborator Denis’ brilliant sensibilities, and specifically to his love and passion for science fiction. We are also pleased to work with Morgan and Lori, who have a long-standing passion for this IP.”

Villeneuve recently directed “Dune” for Legendary Films via Warner Bros. Villeneuve was nominated for an Academy Award for his film “Arrival” starring Amy Adams.

Villeneuve is repped by Craig Gering and Maha Dakhill at CAA. Jason Sloane and A.J Brandenstein represent Revelations Entertainment.

