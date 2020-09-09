Go Pro Today

Denise Richards Will Not Return to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (Report)

Richards clashed with Brandi Glanville and the other housewives throughout the most recent season

| September 9, 2020 @ 5:55 PM
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10

Kathy Boos/Bravo

Denise Richards will not be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

A representative for the actress told Variety that Richards will not return for the 11th season of the Bravo reality staple following a season-long clash with former cast member Brandi Glanville and several of the other stars over an alleged affair.

A spokesperson for Bravo declined to comment on the situation, while representatives for Richards did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cast Is Most Diverse in Franchise History

Richards joined the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast for Season 9, just ahead of the contentious exit of original cast member Lisa Vanderpump later that season. She starred alongside Kyle Richards, the only remaining original star, and Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Garcelle Beauvais joined the cast for Season 10.

News of Richards’ exit comes ahead of the second part of the three-episode reunion, which concludes the season on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

'Real Housewives': These Originals Have Stuck Through the Drama Since Day One (Photos)

  • Teresa Giudice Kyle Richards Ramona Singer Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Kyle Richards Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Ramona Singer Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Teresa Giudice Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • LuAnn de Lesseps Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Nene Leakes Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Lisa Vanderpump Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Bethenny Frankel Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Vicki Gunvalson Real Housewives Photo credit: Bravo
  • Camille Grammer Photo credit: Bravo
  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Adrienne Maloof Photo credit: Bravo
  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kim Richards Photo credit: Bravo
1 of 12

Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer have been with their respective franchises since the very beginning

Being a cast member on one of Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchises means opening up your personal and professional life to the cameras -- not an easy task for a few months, much less year after year.

Out of over 100 housewives, less than a handful have appeared on their shows continuously since day one. Some wives voluntarily leave to pursue other opportunities or escape the cameras, while others are fired as storylines peter out or viewers' interest wanes.

Here are the "Real Housewives" stars that have been there since the very beginning of their franchises.

For this gallery, TheWrap looked at "Real Housewives" franchises that have been around for more than four seasons, so it excludes the Potomac, Dallas, Miami and D.C. casts.

View In Gallery

Related Content