Denise Richards will not be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

A representative for the actress told Variety that Richards will not return for the 11th season of the Bravo reality staple following a season-long clash with former cast member Brandi Glanville and several of the other stars over an alleged affair.

A spokesperson for Bravo declined to comment on the situation, while representatives for Richards did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Richards joined the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast for Season 9, just ahead of the contentious exit of original cast member Lisa Vanderpump later that season. She starred alongside Kyle Richards, the only remaining original star, and Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Garcelle Beauvais joined the cast for Season 10.

News of Richards’ exit comes ahead of the second part of the three-episode reunion, which concludes the season on Wednesday, Sept. 16.