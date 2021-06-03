Dennis Quaid is the latest to join Peacock’s upcoming scripted series on Joe Exotic.

Quaid will play Rick Kirkham, who was Joe’s reality TV show producer.

Based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Kate McKinnon stars in the series as Carole Baskin, alongside John Cameron Mitchell as Schreibvogel. Brian Van Holt will play John Reinke. Nat Wolff and Sam Keeley will play Joe’s husbands Travis Maldonado and John Finlay, respectively.

Etan Frankel is writer and executive producer on the series under his overall deal with UCP. McKinnon serves as executive producer along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart. Justin Tipping will direct the first four episodes.

Quaid is represented by George Freeman of Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Darren Boghosian of UTA, Scott Adkins of Adkins Publicity and Stewart Brookman of Hansen Jacobsen.