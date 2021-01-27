Dennis Quaid is set to star in a film at MGM and LightWorkers called “On a Wing and a Prayer” that’s based on the true story of a passenger who successfully landed a plane after the pilot died mid-flight.

“On a Wing and a Prayer” is a faith-based family film that will see Quaid reuniting with director Sean McNamara, who previously worked with the actor on “Soul Surfer.” McNamara is also directing Quaid in the upcoming Ronald Reagan biopic “Reagan.” Brian Egeston (“Perfect Harmony”) wrote the script.

In the film, Quaid will play Doug White, who in 2009 was flying on a private King Air plane when the pilot suddenly died, forcing White to communicate with air traffic controllers and find a way to safely land the plane and rescue his family that was aboard.

Also Read: Dennis Quaid Voices 'Outrage' at 'Cancel Culture Media' for Response to COVID PSA (Video)

“On a Wing and a Prayer” is produced by Roma Downey and Autumn Bailey-Ford. Mark Burnett will executive produce the project. The film will be released theatrically in the U.S. via MGM’s distribution and marketing joint venture United Artists Releasing.

“‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ is a gripping take on a very real survivor story and illuminates the remarkable power of the human spirit,” MGM Motion Picture Group chairman Michael De Luca and president Pamela Abdy said in a statement. “Doug White is the definition of a hero. We are thrilled to partner with Mark, Roma and Autumn, and couldn’t have asked for a better star in Dennis to bring this unbelievable true story to life.”

“This gripping story has so many layers, I couldn’t put the script down,” Downey said. “At the heart of this true story is a man thrown into every passenger’s worst nightmare as he sees his pilot die mid-air at the controls. What happens next will have you on the edge of your seat, and with Dennis Quaid in the lead role you won’t be able to take your eyes off the screen.”

Also Read: 'Tomb Raider' Sequel Sets 'Lovecraft Country' Showrunner Misha Green to Write and Direct

Quaid is currently filming the biopic “Reagan,” in which he stars as the 40th president of the U.S., and he’ll also be seen in “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” alongside Zachary Levi.

McNamara is wrapping production on “Reagan” and will next direct “The King’s Daughter” starring Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario for a 2022 theatrical release.

Egeston is a writer and co-executive producer on “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and has published six novels.

Quaid is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, UTA, Adkins Publicity and Hansen Jacobsen. Egeston is represented by The Rookery, The Gersh Agency and GGSSC. McNamara is represented by APA. Bailey-Ford is represented by Ziffren Brittenham.