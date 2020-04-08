Dennis Quaid Skewered for Praising Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Dennis Quaid was skewered online Wednesday for saying in a Daily Beast interview he, for one, thinks President Donald Trump is “doing a good job” handling the coronavirus crisis.

“I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states — and all of the American people — what they need, and also trying to hold our economy together and be prepared for when this is all over,” he said.

The actor added, “I don’t want to get into petty arguments about it.”

But that’s not how Twitter works — the site got petty pretty fast.

“Let’s just agree that Meg Ryan was the best thing Dennis Quaid ever had going for him and call it a day,” said popular user Amee Vanderpool.

One user tweeted an eye-rolling gif and a sarcastic, “Good luck with your podcast.” (Quaid did the interview to promote his upcoming podcast, “The Dennissance.”)

Tony Posnanski, another prolific tweeter, took a swipe at Quaid’s relevance by bringing up dated technology that could play his movies: “I’m so mad at Dennis Quaid for thinking Trump is doing a good job that I went to my garage and threw out his latest movie on Betamax.”

So much for avoiding pettiness!