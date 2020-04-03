Stephen Dorff Drama ‘Deputy’ Canceled After One Season at Fox

Police drama wrapped its 13-episode run last month

| April 3, 2020 @ 6:30 PM
Deputy Stephen Dorff

FOX

“Deputy” has been canceled after just one season at Fox, TheWrap has learned.

The Stephen Dorff-led police drama will not return for a second go at the network, with last month’s season finale now serving as the show’s final episode.

The series, which debuted in January as a midseason replacement, centered on Dorff’s Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County when the previous sheriff suddenly drops dead.

Also Read: Why Stephen Dorff Agreed to Star on Fox's 'Deputy' - Even Though He Hates Network TV

Will Beall, former LAPD detective and showrunner on Fox’s short-lived “Training Day” adaptation, served as creator and executive producer on the drama. “Suicide Squad” director David Ayer served as director and executive producer on the series. Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie and Yara Martinez also starred.

The show averaged a 0.58 rating among adults 18-49 with 3.7 million total viewers across its 13-episode run. It joins Fox’s embattled “Almost Family” in the cancellation pile this season, leaving the animated comedy “Duncanville,” the drama “Prodigal Son,” “9-1-1” spinoff “Lone Star” and the multicam sitcom “Outmatched” as the four remaining new scripted series this season still awaiting a decision at the network.

