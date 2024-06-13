“Jurassic World” writer Derek Connolly has been tapped to write the “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe” crossover movie, based on the Hasbro toy lines for Paramount, The Wrap has learned.

The untitled new movie will continue the story after last year’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” where Anthony Ramos’ character Noah Diaz was offered a job with G.I. Joe in the film’s post-credit scene.

Chris Hemsworth is in talks to star in the project. The untitled film is the second Hasbro project Hemsworth is boarding as he will be playing Orion Pax in the animated “Transformers One.” The first animated “Transformers” movie in nearly 40 years is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 20.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto and Don Murphy will produce. Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment will executive produce.

Connolly most recently wrote the highly anticipated video game adaption of “The Legend of Zelda” for Sony and Nintendo which is currently prepping production with Wes Ball directing. Previously he wrote “Detective Pikachu” for Legendary Pictures, directed by Rob Letterman with Ryan Reynolds starring.

One of the most sought after writers for blockbuster franchises, Connolly received co-story by credit for “Star Wars: Episode IX” for Lucas Film and co-wrote 2015’s record-breaking “Jurassic World,” which made $1.67 billion worldwide at Universal, as well as sequel “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Connolly also wrote “Kong: Skull Island,” directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts for Legendary, and “Safety Not Guaranteed,” directed by Colin Trevorrow and produced by the Duplass Brothers. The film won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay in 2013 and was Derek won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at Sundance 2012.

Connolly is repped by Verve.