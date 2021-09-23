‘Derry Girls’ to End With Season 3

“Derry Girls” is ending with its upcoming third season, creator and writer Lisa McGee said Thursday on Twitter.

“It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series,” McGee wrote. “Derry Girls’ is a coming-of-age story following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window of time. ‘Derry Girls’ is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.”

That place was (pretty obviously) Northern Ireland. The time was the early 1990s, which was towards the tail end of a 30-year-long ethno-nationalist conflict there dubbed “The Troubles.” “Derry Girls” navigates that period through the perspective of a 16-year-old girl.

“I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us,” McGee continued. “Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Trick productions and a special thanks to Channel 4 – the channel I grew up watching; the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show.”

If you know “Derry Girls” in the U.S., it’s from Netflix, which has the international streaming rights.

“Derry Girls” stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn.

There is some hope for more “Derry Girls” — way down the road, it sounds like.

“Who knows if Erin, Claire, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure,” McGee concluded her social media post.

