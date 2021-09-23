Watch the Trailer for Ludacris’ Animated Kids Show, ‘Karma’s World’ (Video)

Ludcaris doesn’t just have “hoes in different area codes” — he’s also now got an animated kids show on Netflix.

“Karma’s World” follows Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Smart, resilient and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her feelings into whip-smart rhymes with passion, courage and her signature brand of humor, the streaming service’s logline reads. In this series, Karma is only beginning to grasp the incredible emotional power that words and music can have. She doesn’t just want to share her music with the world… she wants to change the world with it.

Watch the trailer via the video above.

In addition to Luda, the voice cast for “Karma’s World” includes Asiahn Bryant, Camden Coley, Danielle Brooks, Tiffany Haddish, Jordan Fisher, Dascha Polanco, Dawnn Lewis, Isaia Kohn, Aria Capria, Kaila Mullady and Ramone Hamilton.

“I’m so proud of ‘Karma’s World,’ which was inspired by my oldest daughter Karma,” creator and executive producer Chris “Ludacris” Bridges said in a statement. “It’s about a girl who wants to bring positivity to the world through her music, and each episode draws on real-life situations faced by kids today. We see Karma use her voice to help her family, friends and community, demonstrating the power young people have to create change. I truly believe that every single person on this earth has the power to change the world for the better – just like Karma! It is important to me that kids and families around the world will identify with Karma’s World, and my goal for the show is to help spread positivity, inspire self confidence in our children, and bring the world together through music.”

Other executive producers are Vince Commisso, Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero, Wendy Harris and Jennie Stacey. Danielle Gillis and Lisa O’Connor produce. Bronagh O’Hanlon directs the series; Halcyon Person is its head writer.

“Karma’s World” is produced by 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films and Luda’s Karma’s World Entertainment. Sound design and original music are created and supervised by Ludacris and James Bennett Jr., and produced by Gerald Keys.

The CG animated show has a 15-episode order. Each episode is 11 minutes long.

“Karma’s World” premieres Oct. 15 on Netflix.