The ninth “Fast & Furious” movie, “F9,” is either heading to outer space or will see the gang return to a submarine. In a new interview on SiriusXM, Ludacris, who has starred in the film franchise since its first sequel in 2003, appears to spoil the galactic setting.

Here’s how it plays out: Julia Cunningham, the co-host of Jess Cagle’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” wonders aloud how action flick “F9” will keep pace with the first eight.

“I don’t even know, creatively, what they can come up with to wow us. Even though I know they do every time. I’m like, space has to be involved, submar– I don’t even know,” she said. “In my mind, I can’t even imagine what happens in the next movie–“

“I said that six ‘Fast and Furious-es’ ago,” Luda, whose real name is Chris Bridges, jumps in.

“You just said something very important,” he continued. “I would say you’re very intuitive, because you said something right, but I’m not going to give it away.”

“It was ‘space,’ I said ‘space,'” Cunningham responded.

Ludacris then made a silly face, as if to indicate that he’s said too much. The rapper/actor then covered his mouth with his hand.

Cagle’s contribution in the short clip was matching Luda’s goofy look. The former People magazine editor-in-chief then contributed an “Oh. My. God.”

Watch the interview via the video above.

“F9” is slated to come out in theaters on April 2, 2021.