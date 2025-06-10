‘Destination X’ Premiere Ratings Grow to Reach 4.2 Million Viewers Across NBC, Peacock | Exclusive

The “Destination X” premiere has grown to reach over 4 million viewers, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The premiere episode, which first premiered on May 27, has reached 4.2 million viewers across NBC, Peacock and all other platforms, according to Nielsen figures, doubling the episode’s initial live-plus-same-day viewership of 2.1 million.

“Destination X,” which airs Tuesdays on NBC, saw a 20% week-to-week uptick in viewership in the key demo among adults 18-49 when comparing the premiere episode to its second installment, which aired June 3.

To date, the new unscripted series has reached more than 9 million viewers across all platforms.

Hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “Destination X” challenges strangers to traverse European countries on a blacked-out bus with the goal of figuring out where they are each week. By the end of the competition series, the final player will find Morgan at the ultimate Destination X and win a cash prize of $250,000.

In Episode 3, which premieres Tuesday, June 10, “Destination X” will introduce two new familiar faces in JaNa Craig (“Love Island USA” Season 6, “Love Island: Beyond the Villa”) and Peter Weber (“The Bachelor,” “The Traitors”).

The official logline for Episode 3 is as follows: “Love is in the air as the journey continues and the clues get trickier. With romance brewing and red herrings in play, one player’s journey ends. JaNa Craig and Peter Weber arrive and immediately shake up the game.”

“Destination X,” which marks the second commission between NBCU and the BBC after “The Traitors,” is produced by Twofour, part of ITV Studios, and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Morgan executive produces the show alongside Andy Cadman and Emanuel Vanderjeudg executive produce alongside Twofour’s Dan Adamson, David Clews and Shireen Abbott.