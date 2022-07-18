Comedy Duo Desus & Mero Splits, Showtime Series to End

Showtime’s late night series “Desus & Mero” has ended after four seasons, it was announced today.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” a Showtime spokesperson said. “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators. Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice and TCA Award nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

The show’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news, noting that “it’s been a good run, fam.”

Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It’s been a good run, fam. — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) July 18, 2022

The Season 4 finale aired Thursday, June 23 and will now serve as a series finale as well. Perhaps the writing was on the fall as the duo reduced their episode frequency from twice a week to once a week this past season. They had recently returned to in-studio filming after shooting episodes at their respective homes throughout the pandemic.

The show originally launched as a late-night series on Viceland in 2016 before shifting to Showtime, where it became the network’s first late-night show. Desus, also known as Daniel Baker, and The Kid Mero, also known as Joel Martinez, have been working together for a decade. They previously hosted a Complex TV series in 2014 and have produced more than 250 episodes of the Bodega Boys podcast. In 2020, they released the bestseller “God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx.”