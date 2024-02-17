Desus Nice had a succinct response to his former “Desus & Mero” costar’s account of their breakup — He called The Kid Mero a liar via a GIF of a giant baseball cap.

Since the duo surprised fans in 2022 by abruptly ending their popular late-night talk show, fans and media have speculated what exactly went down between the two. During a recent episode of “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero,” Mero shared his perspective.

“I’ma keep it a buck, at first I was upset. It’s the business. There’s no friends in a business. We was in a situation where I got four kids, two mortgages…You know where I live, Joe. The taxes are crazy,” Mero said. “I got real life situations going on. So I’m like, ‘Yo, if we get an offer from Draft Kings for $1.5 million before they got logos on the NBA court,’ and you’re like, ‘Nah, bro, this ain’t it.’ And I’m like, ‘Nah, fam. I’m gambling illegally right now. This shit is legal in Jersey. I just moved here…’This is going places, bro. We need to do this.’ And you’re like, ‘Nah’? I’m like f—k outta here. To me, that’s like the beginning of this s—t is corroding.”

Mero then pivoted to a point he’s “heard” about Desus’ apparently being set up for his next chapter in Hollywood, mentioning that he had movie plans for the show and its story.

“It seems like they’re preparing Desus for Hollywood. They next level of Hollywood, and I heard that and I was like, ‘Bro, you know what’s crazy?’ No. The next level of Hollywood is the three of us, Desus, Victor, myself sitting down with Judd Apatow, and saying, ‘Yo, we’re going to do a movie.’ And then the movie gets written and Desus was like, ‘I ain’t really feelin’ this s—t.’ When I know in the business mind, when you do a movie with this guy, you’re not just doing a movie with this guy,” Mero said. “This dude is like a king maker, in terms of the film industry. If you get in there and you make a banger with him, you’re solidified, that’s what makes you get up to the next level.”

When host Carmelo Anthony asked Mero if he and Desus have been able to talk through their issues, Mero said the conversation has always fallen flat.

“A conversation happened a couple times, and it was just a very, like, ‘Aiight, no doubt,” Mero said.

In response, Desus quote-tweeted a post with video of the podcast, along with a GIF, taken from an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” of a man carrying a large, gray baseball cap onto stage. For the slang-deficient, “Cap” means lie.

When “Desus & Mero” ended in 2022, Showtime shared a statement explaining that the two would be “pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward.”

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” a Showtime spokesperson said. “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators. Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice and TCA Award nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew.”