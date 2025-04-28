Dev Patel to Direct, Star in Revenge Thriller ‘The Peasant’

After making his directorial debut with his revenge action thriller “Monkey Man,” Dev Patel is set for more bloody retribution with his next film, “The Peasant,” which will be produced by Fifth Season and Thunder Road Pictures, TheWrap has learned.

Like “Monkey Man,” Patel is writer, director and star on “The Peasant,” writing off of a Blacklist script from “Ms. Marvel” writer Will Dunn about a peasant who seeks revenge against a band of mercenary knights that ransacked his village, revealing himself to be more than he seems.

Patel is rewriting the script to set it in 14th century India, having previously rooted “Monkey Man” in modern Indian culture and politics. Thunder Road, which co-produced revenge films like “John Wick” and “Sicario” in the past, previously worked with Patel on “Monkey Man” with founder Basil Iwanyk as producer.

Fifth Season, which is also financing “The Peasant,” adds the film to a slate that includes the A24 film “Friendship” starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson, which comes out May 9.



