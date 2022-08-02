Actor Dev Patel helped break up a knife fight in Australia after he saw a man and a woman fighting in the street and in a convenience store.

The country’s 7News captured footage of the “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Lion” star intervening in the conflict Monday after a stabbing had already occurred.

Patel’s reps released a statement detailing the turn of events in a statement to Variety.

“We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store,” the statement said. “Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

Patel last appeared on screen in David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” (2021), an indie film put on by A24.

Upcoming projects include “Monkey Man” for Netflix as well as Wes Anderson’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Suger” for Netflix, also starring Ralph Fiennes and Benedict Cumberbatch.

“There are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” the statement said. “The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”