Dev Patel Signs First Look Film Deal With ShivHans Pictures

Dev Patel has signed a first-look film deal with ShivHans Pictures, the production company founded by CEO Shivani Rawat and led by president of production Julie Goldstein.

Under the deal, Patel will produce, develop and create first-look projects with ShivHans Pictures. Patel previously worked with the company on “Hotel Mumbai” from 2018, in which he starred and executive produced, and which ShivHans co-distributed with Bleecker Street.

Patel is currently in post-production on his feature directorial debut, “Monkey Man,” which is based on a script he co-wrote and produced. The film was recently acquired by Netflix in a $30 million deal.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dev Patel, who has an incredibly fresh vision for projects that align with the ShivHans Pictures mission,” Rawat said in a statement. “Dev has portrayed some of the most memorable and groundbreaking characters and brings forth diverse and engaging storytelling to the screen. We are excited to start this partnership and explore new and exciting avenues of narratives and content.

“We want to tell stories that we’re desperate to see about characters and worlds that we haven’t seen before,” Patel said. “We’re super excited to collaborate with ShivHans Pictures to make bold and heartfelt content, drawing from our unique cultural experiences to give a voice to the outsiders and underdogs.”

Patel got his break in 2008’s “Slumdog Millionaire,” for which he was nominated for a BAFTA. He was nominated for an Oscar and won the BAFTA in 2017 for “Lion.” Some of his other credits include “Chappie” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and its 2015 sequel. He most recently starred in “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” which was nominated for a Golden Globe. He’ll next be seen in A24’s “The Green Knight,” coming this July.

ShivHans Pictures’ upcoming films include David Oyelowo’s directorial debut, “The Water Man,” set for release in theaters on May 7, and Jonathan Hensleigh’s “The Ice Road” starring Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne, which was recently picked up by Netflix. Other recent projects from ShivHans Pictures include “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Wander Darkly,” “Trumbo” and “Captain Fantastic.”

Dev Patel is represented by WME, Curtis Brown and Magnolia.