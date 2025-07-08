‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Adds ‘Bridgerton’ Actress Simone Ashley 

“Bridgerton” actress Simone Ashley has joined the cast of “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” the sequel to the hit 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

As TheWrap previously reported, the story’s next chapter will see Miranda Priestly, Streep’s character in the original film, dealing with the decline of magazine publishing. Production on the sequel is underway.

With her magazine Runway in dire need of money, Miranda must turn for advertising dollars to Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who was consumed by stress as Miranda’s beleaguered assistant in “Devil Wears Prada,” but has now risen to become a powerful executive at a luxury brand.

Details about Ashley’s role are being kept under wraps.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel that in turn was inspired by the author’s experiences working at Vogue under Anna Wintour, “The Devil Wears Prada” earned $326 million at the global box office and earned Streep a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

Ashley is best known for starring in Netflix’s “Bridgerton.” Other credits include Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

Ashley is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” hits theaters on May 1, 2026.

Deadline first reported the news.