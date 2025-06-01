Devin Harjes, ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Actor, Dies at 41

He also had roles in “Gotham” and “Daredevil”

Devin Harjes filming on location for "Boardwalk Empire" on May 23, 2011 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City (Bobby Bank/WireImage)
Devin Harjes, best known for his roles in “Boardwalk Empire,” “Gotham,” and “Daredevil,” died May 27 in New York after a fight against cancer. He was 41.

Harjes appeared as Jack Dempsey on “Boardwalk Empire” for HBO. His additional credits also included “Orange is the New Black,” “Elementary,” “When the Shadow Falls,” “Rebel in the Rye,” and “Boyz of Summer.” He also appeared in nine episodes of the NBC series “Manifest.”

Harjes was born on July 29, 1983, in Lubbock, Texas. He studied acting in college and moved to New York City to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

He is survived by his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes; his sister and her husband, Trish Harjes and Justin Kelley; his nephews, Tristin and Sawyer Kelley; his nieces, Rory and Charly Kelley; his ex-wife and Gotham actress, Shiva Shobitha; and his cat, Maude.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

