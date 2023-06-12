directors-guild-dga-amptp

Directors Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers

2 Words in the New DGA Contract Have Some Members Worried About AI

by | June 12, 2023 @ 9:14 AM

New rules would prevent studios from using the technology ”without consultation“ from directors – here’s what that means

Members of the Directors Guild of America are now poring through the details on the new labor contract that is up for a ratification vote, and some of them are raising objections to the guild’s negotiated protections regarding AI use based on a two-word phrase: “without consultation.”

Jeremy Fuster

jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

