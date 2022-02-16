The Directors Guild of America on Wednesday announced the winners of the 2021 DGA Student Film Awards for African American, Asian American, Latino and Women directors. USC students took home four of the awards in all, followed by AFI and UCLA students with two wins each.

The awards highlight diverse student filmmakers from film schools and universities across the country, splitting each of the four categories into east and west regions. Winners in each category will receive a $2,500 prize from the DGA.

“We are so honored to spotlight the next generation of directors as we celebrate the 27th Annual DGA Student Film Awards,” said DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter. “Recognizing emerging talent through these Awards is one part of our ongoing efforts to encourage inclusion in the industry, and we’re proud that a number of our past recipients have found success in film and television. We congratulate these extraordinary student filmmakers, and look forward to seeing their future creations.”

The Jury Award is given for a second film that’s deemed exceptional. In the instances when Jury Awards are given, that distinction comes with $1,000 for those Jury Award recipients.

Eligible films were made in the 2020/2021 school year (Sept. 2020 through Aug. 2021), and produced as a student project under the supervision of a faculty member – with students holding every major crew position. Dramas, comedies and documentaries are all eligible – animated and experimental films are not eligible. Applicants must be enrolled in, or be a recent (one-year) graduate from, an accredited post-secondary institution located in the United States.

A national awards ceremony will take place virtually on Thursday, Feb. 17th.

Selected by blue ribbon DGA member panels, the 2021 winners include:

BEST AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDENT FILMMAKERS:

East Region

Award Winner: Sarah Gambles of Florida State University – “Fairydust”

Jury Award: Yasmeen Purvis of City University of New York – “Who Was Lee Edwards?”

West Region

Award Winner: Omar S. Kamara of AFI – “Mass Ave.”

Jury Award: De’Onna “Tree” Young-Stephens of USC – “Not Just a Name”

BEST ASIAN AMERICAN STUDENT FILMMAKERS:

East Region

Award Winner: Bohao Liu of NYU – “Eagles Rest in Liangshan”

Jury Award: Justin Li of Ithaca College – “Moments Fleeting”

West Region

Award Winner: Jun Hee Han of UCLA – “Uncle”

Jury Award: Sining Xiang of UCLA – “Foreign Uncle”



BEST LATINO STUDENT FILMMAKERS

East Region

Award Winner: Mackenzie Rosario of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale – “Forward Journey”

West Region

Award Winner: Jorge G. Camarena of AFI – “Spaceship”

Jury Award: Joe Perry of USC – “Niño de Nadie”

BEST WOMEN STUDENT FILMMAKERS:

East Region

Award Winner: Lamu Shangchoo of School of Visual Arts – “Walk Alone”

Jury Award: Chloe Sarbib of Columbia University – “Jensen”

West Region

Award Winner: Kay Niuyue Zhang of USC – “Mother in the Mist”

Jury Award: Afton Quast Saler of USC – “Neurodivergent”

Past winners recognized by the DGA who have gone on to make their mark in film include Steven Caple Jr.(“Creed II,” “Grown-ish,” “Rapture,” “The Land”), Jon M. Chu (“In the Heights,” “Home Before Dark,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Now You See Me 2”), Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther,” “Creed,” “Fruitvale Station”), Nicole Kassell (“Watchmen,” “Castlerock,” “Westworld,” “The Americans”), Patricia Riggen (“Dopesick,” “Surveillance,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Miracles From Heaven”) and Sylvain White (“The Rookie,” “Fargo,” “The Umbrella Academy,” “Amazing Stories”).