Treasure hunting is never easy.

“Uncharted” (opening this week), based on the popular video game series by publisher Naughty Dog for PlayStation, follows a pair of intrepid explorers – Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), a plucky young adventurer just starting out, and Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) a seasoned, some would say disaffected, pro. Together they search for legendary missing gold, running afoul of less scrupulous treasure hunters led by a villainous Antonio Banderas (chewing every piece of scenery in sight).

And the journey that the stars of “Uncharted” went on was just as unexpected a journey as making the movie. In our interview with Holland and Wahlberg (which you can watch above), they talk about the movie’s casting (Wahlberg had been attached for so long that he went from playing Nate to Sully) and Holland reveals his personal history with the game and how it connects to a certain web-slinging franchise.

We’ll have even more “Uncharted”-related goodness before Friday.