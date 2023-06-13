‘Diablo IV’ Launches YouTube Series With Chloe Grace Moretz Crafting Her Own Character (Exclusive Video)

by | June 13, 2023 @ 8:01 AM

”Diablo Dungeon Crawl“ will feature a rotating guest lineup

Blizzard Entertainment is kicking off a new “Diablo 4”-themed gaming show on YouTube that’ll feature celebrities and other notable people taking a swing at “Diablo 4” with specially designed sets as the backdrop. Think of it as the professionally produced side of the YouTube “let’s play” format taken to the extreme, and TheWrap has an early look at the first episode.

Robert Carnevale

Robert has covered the technology and entertainment sectors for nearly a decade. He's written for Wired and Tom's Guide as well as served as the news editor for Windows Central. He's also the author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395, two science fiction novels that have set the bar for what he's willing to constructively contribute to the world. | Contact: robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

