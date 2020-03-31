Diamond and Silk Attribute Rise in Coronavirus Deaths to Media Wanting to Make Trump Look Bad (Video)

Conservative vloggers made claims as White House reports increase in fatalities

| March 31, 2020 @ 6:56 AM
Diamond And Silk Congress

Conservative vlogging duo Diamond and Silk claimed on Monday that the rise in reported deaths from the coronavirus is a conspiracy by the media to make President Donald Trump look bad.

In a Facebook Live video that promised in its description to cover “the sorry ass media,” Diamond and Silk (or, legally, Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) reviewed the recent death toll. Note before reading their comments, the number of American deaths from COVID-19 is over 3,000, around the number of lives lost in the September 11 attacks. Monday was the first day the daily death toll exceeded 500.

“In a matter of two weeks, over 1,000 people supposedly died from the coronavirus. In a two-weeks time period, over 1,000 people — after being tested positive — have died from the coronavirus, but it took 39 days, from January all the way up to February the 29th, I believe, for the first person to die,” said Silk.

Also Read: Trump Attacks Washington Post, Says 'Every Country' Blames Other Countries for Coronavirus

“Come on,” agreed Diamond.

“Here’s another thing: My president said on March the 24th — Tuesday this past week — my president said that he would love for America to be back up and running,” Silk continued, referencing Trump’s comment that he wanted Americans back to work by Easter. (Trump has since extended social distancing guidelines through the end of April).

Diamond insisted she “knew this was going to happen,” and Silk proceeded to define what “this” was: “At the time he said it, there was 25,489 cases with 307 deaths. Instantaneously, you had the media calling President Trump out. He wanted open by Easter. He wanted this open by Easter. Me and you was talking. I said, ‘Now watch the number of deaths go up. Watch everything increase because they wanted to make it look bad in front of our eyes.'”

Reports on March 21, three days before Trump’s comment about Easter, indicated a death toll of 307 people who were confirmed to have the coronavirus in the United States. Trump’s White House itself is reporting the real number of confirmed cases and deaths, which, to be clear, is not a media conspiracy.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • hollywood vod bloodshot invisible man i still believe
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
1 of 17

“Sonic the Hedgehog” joins a list of big films heading to home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue