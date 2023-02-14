US Sen. Diane Feinstein Will Not Seek Reelection in 2024

Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in 2024, ending a storied political career in the U.S. Senate that began in 1992.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein said in a statement released Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, Feinstein says she remains “focused on passing commonsense legislation to fight the epidemic of gun violence, preserving our pristine lands and promoting economic growth – especially to position California for what I believe will be the century of the Pacific.”

“I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record-setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care,” she said in a statement. “Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done – and I will continue these efforts.”

Feinstein is the longest-serving female senator is U.S. history.

United Talent Agency Vice Chairman called Feinstein a “leader in the ‘firsts’ club.”

“She was the first female mayor of San Francisco,” Sures told TheWrap. “The first female senator from California. And the first woman to Chair the Senate Intelligence committee. She will go down in history as a trailblazer and someone who made it possible for others to follow in her footsteps.”

More to come…