Diane Keaton Rom-Com ‘Love, Weddings and Other Disasters’ Nabbed by Saban Films

Dennis Dugan directs film co-starring Jeremy Irons and Maggie Grace

| August 6, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Love, Weddings and Other Disasters Jeremy Irons Diane Keaton

Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Love, Weddings and Other Disasters,” a romantic comedy starring Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons, the distributor announced Thursday.

Dennis Dugan (“Happy Gilmore,” “Just Go With It”) directs and wrote the comedy that also stars Maggie Grace, Jesse McCartney, Chandra West, Diego Boneta, Andrew Bachelor and Veronica Ferres. Saban Films will announce release plans at a later date.

“Love, Weddings and Other Disasters” is a multi-story romantic comedy about the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for a loving couple – while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far from perfect.

Also Read: Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Diane Keaton Comedy Pitch 'Family Jewels' Acquired by New Republic Pictures

Dugan also served as a producer along with Align’s Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz, and Fortitude International’s Nadine de Barros.

“Dennis Dugan is one of the most successful comedy directors of our time and we have been huge fans of his work,” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said in a statement. “We knew we had to be a part of the newest addition to his collection. From box office successes and modern classics such as ‘Big Daddy’ and ‘Happy Gilmore’ to more recent releases such as ‘Grown Ups,’ Dennis has always been a leading force.”

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with The Gersh Agency and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. The film’s executive producer is SquareOne Entertainment’s Al Munteanu. Fortitude International is handling foreign rights.

Also Read: Josh Duhamel's Directorial Debut 'Buddy Games' Acquired by Saban Films

“Love, Weddings and Other Disasters” is Keaton’s first movie since the comedy “Poms” last year, and she’ll also star in “Family Jewels” alongside Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler.

Saban Films most recently picked up Josh Duhamel’s directorial debut “Buddy Games” and a comedy starring Drew Barrymore in a dual role, “The Stand-In.”

