Diane Keaton’s Life and Career in Pictures: From Woody Allen’s ‘Annie Hall’ to Paparazzi Shots With Warren Beatty | Photos

Obits

A spokesperson for the late actress confirmed her death Saturday at 79

Stephanie kaloi
Diane Keaton attends the premiere of STX's "Poms" at Regal LA Live on May 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Diane Keaton attends the premiere of STX's "Poms" at Regal LA Live on May 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California (Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Diane Keaton began her acting career in the late 1960s when she auditioned for a role in the stage production of Woody Allen’s “Play It Again, Sam.” The pair went on to work together on a total of eight films, and began a romantic relationship that lasted several years.

Keaton won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Allen’s “Annie Hall.” News of her death at age 79 was made public Saturday. A spokesperson for the actress’ family told People she died at home in California; no cause was given.

Keaton lived a long, colorful life, filled with hundreds of special and impactful moments captured in pictures. Here is a look at 7 moments from the life of Diane Keaton.

Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in the film “Annie Hall.”

Diane Keaton won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1977 for her role in “Annie Hall.”

NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1978: Warren Beatty and Diane Keaton circa 1978 in New York City. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Keaton and Warren Beatty dated for five years after the actress and Al Pacino ended their own relationship.

American actor, screenwriter, and producer Steve Martin and actress Diane Keaton attend the 67th Academy Awards. (Photo by Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images)

Keaton costarred alongside Steve Martin in “Father of the Bride” and the film’s sequel.

DIANE KEATON, GOLDIE HAWN, BETTE MIDLER STAR IN THE FIRST WIVES CLUB

Keaton also costarred with Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler in 1996’s “The First Wives Club.” The trio hoped to make a sequel to the first film, but the plans never quite materialized.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: (L-R) Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Diane Keaton attend the premiere of “Book Club: The Next Chapter” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The 2018 movie “Book Club” starred Keaton alongside Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, and Candice Bergen. The group also starred in the 2023 sequel “Book Club: The Next Chapter.”

1999 Diane Keaton and Juliette Lewis stars in the new movie “The Other Sister.”

Keaton was nominated for her role as Elizabeth Tate, the mother to Juliette Lewis’ Carla Tate, in 1999’s “The Other Sister.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: (L-R) Dexter Keaton, Diane Keaton, and Duke Keaton attend the ceremony honoring Diane Keaton with a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Keaton adopted her daughter Dexter in 1996 and her son Duke in 2001. Though she mostly kept her children out of the public eye, Keaton once said of motherhood, “I didn’t think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother. Motherhood was not an urge I couldn’t resist. It was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in.”

Diane Keaton (Credit: Getty Images)
Read Next
Diane Keaton, 'First Wives Club' and 'Annie Hall' Star, Dies at 79

Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

Comments