Dick Cheney, Vice President to George W. Bush, Dies at 84

Dick Cheney, a career politician who served as vice president to President George W. Bush, has died. He was 84.

His family shared news of his death early Tuesday, revealing he died Monday night due to complications from pneumonia, as well as cardiac and vascular disease.

“For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense and Vice President of the United States,” their statement read. “Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

In addition to his eight years as VP from 2001 to 2009, Cheney also previously served as White House Chief of Staff for President Gerald Ford, a U.S. Representative for Wyoming and as Secretary of Defense for President George H. W. Bush.

Born on Jan. 30, 1941, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Cheney survived five heart attacks between 1978 and 2010 and had his heartbeat regulated via device since 2001. He retired in 2009 and underwent a heart transplant in 2012. He ultimately passed away in Jackson Hole.

He is survived by wife Lynne Vincent, daughters Mary and Liz Chaney, and seven grandchildren.