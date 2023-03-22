Dick Van Dyke suffered cuts to his face and a potential concussion when he crashed into a gate last week in Malibu, police say.

The 97-year-old “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” actor was treated at the scene for abrasions to his nose and mouth but declined further treatment and was released, according to officials.

Van Dyke was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol in the crash, which happened Wednesday, March 15, but was picked up and did not drive away.

Van Dyke, who has more than 80 acting, writing and producing credits spanning a 65-year career, starred in “Mary Poppins” (1964), “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” (1968) and the “Dick Van Dyke Show,” which ran for 158 episodes from 1961-1966.

TMZ first reported news of Van Dyke’s crash.

The crash comes nine years after another more serious vehicular incident for Van Dyke that happened on the nearby 101 interstate. In August 2013, Van Dyke sports car caught on fire on the side of the road and caused two lanes of the busy highway to be closed.

Van Dyke escaped from that scary incident without injury.