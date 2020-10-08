Apple’s anachronistic Emily Dickinson comedy will return with new episodes early next year, the streamer announced Thursday.

In addition to the new premiere date, Apple also announced that it has given the series an early season-three pickup.

The second season of “Dickinson” will premiere Friday, Jan. 8 with three new episodes. New episodes will then follow on a weekly basis.

Per Apple, the new season will see the poet, played by Hailee Steinfeld, “pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.” Watch a spooky teaser for the new season above or click here.

“Dickinson” also stars Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, as well as Wiz Khalifa as the character “Death.” New guest stars for the upcoming season include Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmstead, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie and Will Pullen as Nobody, with Finn Jones and Pico Alexander joining the series in recurring roles.

“Dickinson” is executive produced by Alena Smith; Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta of Sugar23 Productions; Alex Goldstone of Anonymous Content; Paul Lee and Josh Stern of wiip; and Steinfeld.