“Dickinson” may have aired its series finale on Christmas Eve, but that wasn’t quite the last fans will see of Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily Dickinson. Apple TV+ dropped a surprise farewell documentary on Wednesday, giving audiences one last hurrah with the poet and her family.

Series star and executive producer Hailee Steinfeld, creator, writer, and executive producer Alena Smith, and the rest of the cast and crew of “Dickinson” are all there courtesy of new behind-the-scenes footage, looking back on their favorite memories together and saying one final farewell after three seasons on the streamer.

“From Dickinson, With Love” is now available for streaming on Apple TV+ and YouTube.

The documentary begins at the start of production on season 3, in March 2021, with Steinfeld marveling that the end of the show is so near. “This has given ‘bittersweet’ a whole new meaning for me,” she says. As the documentary goes on, footage of previous seasons is laced in, looking as far back as production on season one in 2018.

Together, the cast and crew reflect on how proud of the series they are.

“I’m pretty confident that, at this point, a young person in high school is probably learning a pretty different version of Emily, and one that is in fact closer to what the scholars and historians who have been studying her all along have said,” Smith says.

Set in the 19th century, “Dickinson” is a retelling of Emily Dickinson’s life, through the eyes of a young Emily herself, played by Steinfeld. The show first premiered in November 2019, and during its run was awarded a Peabody Award and earned a GLAAD Media Award nomination.

Steinfeld was nominated by the Hollywood Critics Association for the inaugural HCA TV Awards in the Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy category. All three seasons of “Dickinson” are now available on Apple TV+.