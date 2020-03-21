“Trump is telling bedtime stories, Ben Carson is falling asleep.” That’s what one Twitter user wrote Saturday while watching President Donald Trump — surrounded by The White House Coronavirus Task Force — update the country about the coronavirus pandemic.

During Saturday’s coronavirus briefing, Carson, who is the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, appeared with the president and seemed, at times, to close his eyes and sway. And because he was standing directly behind the POTUS, it was impossible to miss.

“Is Ben Carson still awake,” TheBlaze’s Samantha Sullivan wondered. Another user called him “the sleepiest person in the history of sleepy people.”

While a number of people straight-up tweeted pictures they took of their television screens to prove that the one-time presidential candidate was, in fact, closing his eyes, others just mocked him.

@SecretaryCarson is literally falling asleep standing behind @realDonaldTrump during the Coronavirus press briefing. This response is a pathetic joke. — James Duke Mason (@JamesDukeMason) March 21, 2020

Trump is telling bedtime stories, Ben Carson is falling asleep — John G (@johngar75) March 21, 2020

Ben Carson is sleep or heavily medicated… this is insane. Eyes closed! — LesliBroadway (@leslibroadway) March 21, 2020

Why is Ben Carson taking a nap during this press conference? — King (@spinnersmedia) March 21, 2020

LMFAOOOOOOO Ben Carson is falling ASLEEP standing up there. — Shea Butter Hot Girl (@_Baetriot_) March 21, 2020

I really wanna know what drugs Ben Carson is on. That’s one heavily sedated looking man & he should share with the rest of us — Turing Pest (@Krikalitika) March 21, 2020

Someone wake up Ben Carson! — Stefanie Hammond (@stef3404) March 21, 2020

Ben Carson is falling asleep behind Trump…hope he falls over and takes Trump down with him. — VitaBeez (@VitaBeez) March 21, 2020

Carson did take the podium at the briefing, reiterating the administration’s plan to halt evictions during the crisis. “The president has authorized the immediate cessation of foreclosure and eviction proceedings for American citizens, single-family, forward mortgages as well as reverse mortgages.”