‘The View’: ABC News’ Jonathan Karl Weighs Whether Trump Violated War Powers Resolution

Following Donald Trump’s authorization of military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, many have asserted that the move violated the War Powers Act, which stipulates that only congress can declare war on another country. So, stopping by “The View” on Monday morning, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl weighed in.

Discussing the strike, host Sunny Hostin, who is also a former federal prosecutor, noted that, in her expert opinion, it was “certainly a clear violation of international law at the very least.” But, did it violate the War Powers Act?

“Well look, constitutionally, only congress has the power to declare war,” Karl explained. “The War Powers Act would make it seem very clear, you need to have congressional approval on this.”

“But!” Karl stipulated. “President after president after president has launched military action without the approval of congress. And congress, under Democratic and Republican leadership, has complained the president is violating the War Powers Act. This is not new.”

Karl used former president Bill Clinton’s strike on Kosovo back in 1999 as an example. That said, Karl was quick to note that Trump currently has a Republican-controlled congress.

“Look, it’s a Republican congress right now, I don’t think he’s — and he’s not getting any blowback from within his own party, with the exception of Tom Massie,” Karl said.

At that, host Joy Behar wondered what the point of even having the War Powers Act is, if it gets ignored so often, which prompted host Alyssa Farah Griffin to join in.

“They’ve been using the 2003 AUMF (Authorization for Use of Military Force) to authorize every military strike in about 25 years,” she explained, with Karl immediately agreeing. “So congress can’t be feckless, and then be mad when they don’t like the outcome.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.