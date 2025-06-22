Trump Says U.S. Has Bombed 3 Nuclear Sites in Iran: ‘Congratulations to Our Great American Warriors’

The president announced the “successful” mission Saturday on Truth Social

donald-trump-getty.jpg
U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth along with other guests watch as members of the U.S Army participate in the 250th birthday parade of the U.S. Army June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th birthday with a military parade including roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft. The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

President Trump said Saturday that the United States completed a “successful” attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, and that the planes that carried out the mission are already safely returning.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” the president wrote on his Truth Social platform. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

A followup post, from Open Source Intel, said simply: “Fordow is gone.”

In the runup to the attack, Trump was noncommittal, saying that a decision on whether to join Israel’s military strikes would happen “within two weeks.” But days had barely passed when reports began spreading that U.S. stealth bombers were heading to the region.

More to come …

