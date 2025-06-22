Trump Says U.S. Has Bombed 3 Nuclear Sites in Iran: ‘Congratulations to Our Great American Warriors’

President Trump said Saturday that the United States completed a “successful” attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, and that the planes that carried out the mission are already safely returning.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” the president wrote on his Truth Social platform. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

A followup post, from Open Source Intel, said simply: “Fordow is gone.”

In the runup to the attack, Trump was noncommittal, saying that a decision on whether to join Israel’s military strikes would happen “within two weeks.” But days had barely passed when reports began spreading that U.S. stealth bombers were heading to the region.

More to come …