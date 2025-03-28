Diddy Accused of Forcing Photographer to Perform Oral Sex in New Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing yet another lawsuit containing shocking accusations, this time from a photographer who says the rap mogul forced him to perform oral sex and other acts by threatening his career.

The plaintiff, listed anonymously as a John Doe, says he was first approached by Combs while he was working on “a commercial filmed in 2022 or 2023,” Combs was on set, the lawsuit says, for unknown reasons, and he approached the plaintiff to meet in his trailer for was was presented as “an opportunity for plaintiff to advance his career.”

However, the suit alleges, as soon as Doe entered the trailer, Combs forcibly undressed him and promised career advancement in exchange for Doe performing oral sex. “The implication was clear, also, that if plaintiff did not perform oral sex on Combs to his satisfaction, his career would be over.”

The plaintiff says he performed the act, and the filing includes other extremely graphic details about the encounter; he says he never heard from Combs again.

The lawsuit demands a jury trial and accuses combs of Sexual Battery and seeks compensatory damages, special damages, punitive damages, court costs, and any further relief the court should deem appropriate.

Through his attorneys, Combs denied the allegations. “No matter how many lawsuits are filed—especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims—it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court,” his lawyers said in a statement.

The lawsuit comes just days after a judge allowed a separate, $30 million sexual assault lawsuit against Combs to proceed, with some aspects of the lawsuit dismissed. Should Combs prevail in that case or the latest one, He still faces numerous criminal charges and several other lawsuits and is currently being held in jail awaiting trial in New York.