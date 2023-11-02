After being told by Warner Bros. legal that he couldn’t be the Joker anymore for Halloween, Diddy thumbed his nose at the legal team and became Batman instead.

“Last year, after I did the Black Joker I got a bunch of emails from the studio telling me to not to be the Joker anymore, that I was breaching the trademark,” Diddy said in a video posted to social media.

He responded with a two-and-a-half minute short film called “The Darkest Knight,” which is a nod the the Christopher Nolan film “The Dark Knight,” considered the greatest superhero movie of all time.

Diddy appears to recreate The Dark Knight’s underground Batcave and even features his own son as a mini Alfred. The short film, which you can watch below, also showcases a faithful rendition of the Tumbler Batmobile and incorporates parts of Hans Zimmer’s score from “Batman Begins.

The plot of “The Darkest Knight” seems to be all about the hip hop impresario ending the current SAG-AFTRA strike as Diddy’s Batman confronts what appears to be a studio executive and intimidates him.

“I’m tired of mediocrity, of the shortcuts, of the greed of empty suits telling us that we don’t deserve more,” Diddy said.

Following a dramatic explosion, the exec is depicted disrobed and silenced on the street, with a sign nearby that reads, “The strike is resolved! Regards, the Darkest Knight.”