Diddy Denied Bail, Will Remain Jailed Until October Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs will stay behind bars until his sentencing after a judge denied his motion for bail Monday.

Combs’ team filed for the disgraced media mogul to go free on bail last week, hoping to keep him out of jail until his Oct. 3 sentencing date. Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over the entirety of the trial, denied the request.

“Combs fails to satisfy his burden to demonstrate an entitlement to release,” Subramanian wrote Monday.

Combs has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center for 11 months. According to the letter, one of the points the defense made in its bail request was the “squalor and danger” Combs faced in the facility. They were not deemed to have risen to the level of “exceptional reasons” to be offered bail.

Back in July, Combs’ jury came to a split verdict. The former media mogul was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. However, he was found guilty on two prostitution charges. Combs’ defense team has been trying to get him out on bail since that split verdict came down two months ago.

“In light of the fact that Mr. Combs is no longer charged with sex trafficking … he should be released,” the hip-hop mogul’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo said following the initial outcome.

The two counts of transportation of prostitution that he was found guilty of each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years. In a letter to the judge at the trial’s conclusion, the prosecution recommended “at least 51 to 63 months’ imprisonment” for Combs.

Combs has been behind bars since his initial arrest in September 2024 following a home raid in March of the same year. He will remain in Metropolitan Detention Center until his Oct. 3 sentencing.