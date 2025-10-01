Diddy Denied New Trial or Acquittal by Judge Ahead of Sentencing

Diddy, born Sean Combs, was denied his motions for a new trial or an acquittal on Tuesday, mere days before his scheduled sentencing.

While the Bad Boy Records founder’s legal team previously moved for an acquittal under Rule 29 — which argued there was insufficient evidence and misinterpretation of the term “prostitution” in his two convictions of violating the Mann Act — Judge Arun Subramanian ruled he was not persuaded by the arguments made in the motion.

Judge Subramanian, who oversaw the rapper’s eight-week trial, also denied counsel’s attempt at a new trial after they claimed jury prejudice from evidence on acquitted counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

This update comes three days before Diddy is set to be sentenced after being found guilty of transporting people to engage prostitution back in July. Both convictions carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Diddy was arrested in New York City last September, months after his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided earlier in 2024.

Federal prosecutors then indicted him on Mann Act violations, as well as sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. They accused the hip hop mogul of forcing women and male escorts to participate in drug-fueled sexual encounters at events, called “freak-offs.”

Diddy maintained his innocence throughout the trial and pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Grammy winner has remained in prison since his July conviction. In a court filing earlier this month, Diddy’s attorney argued for the rapper to receive a prison sentence of no more than 14 months — which would essentially amount to time serve.

However, in an 189-page submission to the judge, prosecutors said they want Diddy to serve more than 11 years in prison.

Reps for Diddy did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.