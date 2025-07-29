Diddy’s Lawyers File Motion Seeking Pre-Sentencing Release From Prison

Several weeks after Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty of two counts of prostitution, the disgraced music mogul’s lawyers have filed a motion seeking a pre-sentencing release from prison.

The rapper spent seven weeks on trial for alleged crimes of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. In a split verdict, he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but was found guilty of his prostitution charges, each of which carried a maximum sentence of 10 years. Combs’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Diddy has been held in a Brooklyn federal detention center since Sept. 2024. After the verdict in his trial was announced, the hip-hop mogul’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told the court, “He should be released.” Combs’ team subsequently sent a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian outlining a potential bail package including a $1 million bond, travel restrictions, the forfeiture of his passport and routine drug testing.

The prosecution opposed Combs being released on bail, and Judge Subramanian ultimately ruled in favor of the prosecution.

““You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here,” the judge told Combs’ lawyers regarding his decision. “Domestic violence is violence. And you said this is a case that did involve violence.”

Now, Combs’ team is again seeking a pre-sentencing release for the music mogul. In a motion filed in the Southern District of New York, Diddy’s lawyers have argued that there are “exceptional circumstances,” including the nature of the crimes he was found guilty of committing and the conditions of his federal detainment, that dictate why he should be released.

“There has literally never been a case like this one,” the motion contends. “In the lifestyle that he and other adults voluntarily chose, Mr. Combs would be called a swinger. But in the vocabulary of the Mann Act or of prostitution generally, he might — at worst — be somewhat analogous to a ‘john,’ someone who pays to have sex with a sex worker, in this case a male sex worker.”

“Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct,” Combs’ lawyers continue. “In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend, when he did not even have sex with the escort himself.”

The rapper’s team denies that Combs’ history of domestic violence, as cited by Judge Subramanian in his bail decision, makes him a potential threat to society.

“We strenuously object that Mr. Combs poses a danger to the community if released on conditions,” the motion reads. “Prior to his arrest in this case, Mr. Combs enrolled in a domestic violence program, in which he participated until he was arrested and incarcerated in connection with this case.”

The motion outlines a new bail proposal involving a $50 million bail bond secured by Combs’ Miami home and co-signed by three “financially responsible people,” as well as the music mogul being placed under the supervision of the U.S. Pretrial Services and the forfeiture of his passport. The proposal also leaves room for additional measures, including home detention, federally-mandated private security, mandatory mental health and substance abuse treatment and Combs being placed under electronic surveillance.

If the motion is granted, Combs would be permitted to reside in his Miami home until his sentencing on Oct. 3 and his travel would be limited to the Southern Districts of Florida and New York.

“If released on conditions, Sean Combs will not be violent to anyone,” the motion concludes. “This jury gave him his life back, and he will not squander his second chance at life, nor would he do anything to further jeopardize his seven children not having a father, and four of his children not having a parent at all. The Court can fashion any set of conditions, and Mr. Combs will abide by any condition.”