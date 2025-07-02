Megyn Kelly Reams Diddy’s ‘F–king Ridiculous’ Trial Verdict: ‘Disgusting Pervert, Female Abuser’ | Video

Megyn Kelly has made her disdain for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ court verdict known in no uncertain terms.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host went off on the New York jury’s decision in the highly publicized trial. Diddy was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, but was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

“Oh, it’s all just so chummy inside the courtroom for this disgusting pervert, female abuser who I can’t believe is about to roam our streets again,” Kelly said. “I’m sorry, I’m disgusted by this verdict. This is f–king ridiculous! I just find it absolutely outrageous the amount of crime that this guy just got away with. I believe he committed arson. He definitely battered Cassie [Ventura]. He battered Jane, too!”

“The statute of limitations for battery in Los Angeles, California, is one year! One year,” she continued. “So if they didn’t charge him for battery within one year — and they couldn’t because he bought the tape and it remained hidden thanks to those security guards out there — then they could never charge him with that again. There’s no question, he dragged her back into that hotel room. Why wasn’t that kidnapping?”

“I will make it my personal mission to maintain his humiliation in the minds of all Americans,” Kelly noted. “There’s no question he’s fallen as this revered figure for a large portion of America, but he also has die-hard fans who want to pretend this is a Johnny Depp situation, where he was wrongfully accused – that’s my own view – by somebody who was out to get him, who played the victim, when, in fact, she was abusive. This is not that situation.”

The split verdict came after a seven-week trial where 34 witnesses gave testimony in regards to the rapper’s five federal charges. Combs had pled not guilty to all of the charges against him.

“In light of the fact that Mr. Combs is no longer charged with sex trafficking … he should be released,” Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo said following the verdict.

The partial acquittal also came on just the third day of deliberations. The jury informed the judge Tuesday that a decision had been made on four of the five charges, but they couldn’t come together on the racketeering charge at first due to “unpersuadable opinions” on both sides.