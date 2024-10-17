Diddy Accuser Says She Was Drugged and Gang-Raped as Punishment for Blaming Rapper for Tupac’s Death

Diddy accuser Ashley Parham has alleged that the disgraced media mogul was drugged and gang-raped after blaming the rapper for Tupac Shakur’s death.

In a new filing obtained by TheWrap, Parham alleges Sean “Diddy” Combs engaged in a “violent gangbang style rape.” Parham stated that Combs used a TV remote on her after she made comments saying he “had something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.”

The assault allegedly happened back in 2018. Purham states that she was drugged and raped by multiple men on the night in question. At one point in the filing, Purham notes that Combs commented that he was surprised she was walking around because she’d had “enough drugs to kill a horse.” She also reported the assault to three different California police departments.

This filing is the latest in a long list of accusations against Combs. Earlier this week, Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee filed six sexual assault complaints against the mogul – including one from a man who claims he was a teen during his encounter.

The then-teen apparently met Combs after being invited by a friend to one of Diddy’s famed White Parties back in 1998. The victim was 16 years old at the time.

“Combs took an interest in John Doe” and they engaged in pleasant conversation about the entertainment industry, the lawsuit states. “When John Doe admitted his voice was not great, Combs assured him that did not matter. Combs made clear that the only thing that mattered was having the right look for the industry, and with it, Combs could transform Doe — or anybody — into a star.”

The suit continued, “Combs abruptly told John Doe that he needed to drop his pants. John Doe, caught completely off guard, confusingly asked Combs to repeat himself. Combs made himself clear. He instructed John Doe to drop his pants and expose his penis so that Combs could inspect it, explaining it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself.”

Combs also faces a number of separate federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial date for those crimes is set for May 5, 2025.

The music mogul is currently incarcerated in the Metropolitan Detention Center. All of his attempts to be released have been denied.