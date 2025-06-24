‘The View’: Former Prosecutor Sunny Hostin Says Diddy Jury ‘Doesn’t Seem to Be Buying What the Prosecution Is Selling’

As the federal prosecution of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is expected to go to jury this week, “The View” host Sunny Hostin suspects the prosecution may not get every conviction they’re hoping for. According to the ABC host, who is also a former federal prosecutor, her observations lead her to think that the jury is not “buying what the prosecution is selling.”

The disgraced music mogul’s looming verdict led the day’s Hot Topics, with moderator Joy Behar — Whoopi Goldberg is out this week, accepting an honor in Italy — reminding the audience that Hostin has been in the courtroom herself for much of the trial. Naturally, the women were curious for her take.

“It’s been really fascinating to watch, because this jury doesn’t seem to be buying what the prosecution is selling,” Hostin said, “That’s just my take.”

She noted that it surprised her a bit that Combs’ defense team called no testimonial witnesses, though she was not surprised Combs himself did not take the stand. According to Hostin, conviction rates tend to rise when the defendant takes the stand themself.

But only entering witnesses via evidence, rather than bringing in any to testify, signaled optimism from the defense to Hostin.

“That tells me that they think the prosecution proved the defense case. That’s what that tells me,” she said.

That said, when asked whether she thinks Combs will be cleared of all wrongdoing, Hostin doubted it.

“I don’t think the prosecution has proven racketeering, I don’t think the prosecution has proven sex trafficking,” she explained. “But in terms of taking prostitutes across state lines to engage in prostitution, that’s the Mann Act, I think there’s pretty clear evidence of that. But that’s less than — the max is 10 years.”

