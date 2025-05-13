‘The View’: Former Federal Prosecutor Sunny Hostin Says Case Against Diddy Is the ‘Most Disturbing’ She’s Ever Heard | Video

The federal sex trafficking trial for Sean “Diddy” Combs kicked off Monday morning in New York, and “The View” host Sunny Hostin was in the courtroom for it. And, according to the former federal prosecutor, this particular case is the “most disturbing” she’s seen in her career.

To kick off Tuesday’s Hot Topics on the ABC talk show, Hostin reminded the audience that her area of expertise as a prosecutor was specifically sex crimes and human trafficking, so this trial is right in her wheelhouse. As such, it made things harder to watch.

“I will tell you that it is probably the most disturbing case I’ve ever heard in my career,” she admitted.

SEAN COMBS’ SEX TRAFFICKING TRIAL BEGINS: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the high-profile trial and our Sunny Hostin details what she saw in the courtroom while attending the trial Monday. pic.twitter.com/HnqeFJXv9g — The View (@TheView) May 13, 2025

That said, Hostin also credited Combs’ defense team with offering “probably one of the best opening statements I’ve heard,” by flat out acknowledging Combs’ violent tendencies.

“The defense’s theory of the case is that Sean Combs is violent, he is a complicated man, he has committed domestic violence, but this is a case about jealousy and infidelity and a money grab,” Hostin recalled. “And it’s also a case about consensual threesomes. They said that there was no human trafficking, this is all consensual. And it was very interesting.”

Hostin also noted that Combs himself appeared feeble in court, but was intensely engaged in the proceedings and passing notes to his lawyers. She did question the charges in the case, arguing that racketeering in particular will be hard to prove. But, she noted from experience that charges are always brought very specifically.

“Federal prosecutors win 97% of their trials, and so there must be evidence to support these charges,” she said. “But it’s — from what I can see at this point, it’s going to be a difficult case.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.