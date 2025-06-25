Diego Luna Enlists ‘Immigration Lawyer’ to Vet Anti-Trump Monologue Jokes ‘In Case I Have to Flee the Country’ | Video

“Andor” star Diego Luna is still guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week, and as an amusing follow-up to the heartfelt statement he made the night before, the actor performed an fun gag in which he attempted to take “a few extra precautions” in his Tuesday monologue to make sure Donald Trump doesn’t come after him.

The context was the celebrated monologue he gave on Monday night’s episode, during which Luna criticized Trump’s “authoritarian” policies, celebrated the city of Los Angeles and urged support for immigrants.

So it is that on Tuesday, Luna spent much of his monologue sharing various reactions to that commentary — including Fox News’ extremely negative coverage.

“If Fox News is talking about it, that means I’m probably on Donald Trump’s radar now, so I’ve taken a few extra precautions,” Luna said. “I have my suitcase packed, ready to go, in case I need to flee the country. You know, Tijuana is hours away.”

“I’ve also hired an immigration lawyer. This is Laurie,” Luna said, pointing to an actress offstage portraying said immigration lawyer. “She’s going to listen to my monologue and tell me if I go too hard on Trump or the MAGA universe in general. Let’s test it out Laurie, is that okay? Do we have any Trump jokes laying around?” Then he tried a couple out.

“Knock knock. ICE! Everybody hide!” Luna said, before turning to ‘Laurie,’ who shrugged noncommittally at it.

“Okay, let’s try another one. Why does Donald Trump want to screw immigrants?” Luna continued. “Because the one he married won’t screw him.”

At that, ‘Laurie’ shook her head no, to which Luna said, “Okay, okay, okay, okay Laurie, thank you very much, now we know the boundaries. I didn’t come up with those by the way. If you wanna deport someone, I know the writers.”

“You know, one of the worst parts of hosting a late-night show is that I have to keep up on what President Trump is doing every second. I know now why Jimmy went fishing in the middle of nowhere. Three months sounds like a short time, right?” he joked.

Watch the full monologue below: