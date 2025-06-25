Stephen Colbert Enjoys a Storm of Swearing Inspired by Trump’s Cease-Fire F-Bomb: ‘What the F– Am I?’ | Video

Stephen Colbert indulged in a wacky, expletive-laden gag during his monologue on Tuesday night during which the “Late Show” host said the F-word multiple times. Of course, he wasn’t going rogue, he was just inspired by Donald Trump’s own surprising F-bomb earlier in the day.

The context, for those catching up, was the announced cease-fire between Israel and Iran that, as Colbert explained, hasn’t quite been as ceased as advertised.

“As of this taping, there is a tenuous cease-fire between Iran and Israel. What happened was around 6pm last night, Donald Trump dropped this post,” Colbert said, then directly quoted Trump: “Congratulations to everyone. It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total Cease fire. Officially, Iran will start the cease fire, and upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the cease fire.”

“So let me get this straight. Let me do the math. Iran stops right away, but Israel gets another 12 hours of dropping the boom booms buzz like a parent in the front seat saying, you two, knock it off. Back there. Luke, you quit it right now. Derek, you can hit your brother for another 12 hours. Go for the eyes. That’s the soft part. Go for the eyes,” Colbert continued.

But, Colbert continued, “after after the cease-fire announcements, Republicans were tooting Trump’s horn,” and noted several Republicans calling for Trump to be given a Nobel Peace Prize.

“I’m not sure they give an award for bombing people into submission. I think you’re thinking of the JD Power and Associates Award for Best heavy duty kablooey,” Colbert joked. “So war over, maybe? Because right up until Trump’s deadline, Israel and Iran kept bombing each other. Then after the deadline, Israel accused Iran of breaking the ceasefire and threatened to retaliate. Trump was asked about the fragile state of the ceasefire this morning on the White House lawn.”

This brought things to Trump’s swear. Colbert ran a clip of the president saying, “basically [you] have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f— they’re doing.”

“Wow, he is so mad… and/or so projecting,” Colbert joked, at this point switching to his Trump impression.

“They don’t know. They don’t know what the f— they’re doing. They’re, they’re

starting to wonder, I tell you, folks, they’re starting to wonder if they even wanted all of this. Sure they like the attention, but the job itself f—ing sucks. All they want to do, all they want to do is eat f—ing chicken and watch f—ing TV and play a little f—ing golf. What the f— am I?” Colbert joked.

Watch the whole monologue below: