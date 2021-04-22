Shock G, Digital Underground Rapper, Dies at 57

Digital Underground’s Shock G died on Thursday at the age of 57, the rapper’s father confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death was given, but Shock G’s dad told TMZ he was found in a hotel room in Tampa.

Chopmaster J, a founding member of Digital Underground, also confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!”

Shock G — whose real name is Gregory Jacobs — started Digital Underground after moving to California in 1987 and meeting Chopmaster J. He became best known for producing Tupac’s debut album, “2Pacalypse Now,” and the song “I Get Around,” which was the rapper’s 1993 breakout single. Throughout his career, he worked with such luminaries such as Prince, Dr. Dre, Luniz, Murs and more.

Digital Underground’s biggest hit was “The Humpty Dance” from their 1990 debut album “Sex Packets,” a music video that featured a young Tupac Shakur.

Another one of Shock G’s Digital Undergound members posted on Instagram, “I’m the saddest nigga in hip-hop right now,” he wrote. “My brother my friend and mentor Shock G has passed away … Rest easy piano man.”