“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams made a fearful prediction about the 2020 presidential election on Twitter on Wednesday, telling his Republican followers that if Joe Biden is elected to the White House, “there’s a good chance you will be dead within the year.”

“Republicans will be hunted,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet, later adding, “Police will stand down.”

The comic strip creator has been outspoken about his political views both on Twitter and on his blog, where he previously endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2016 and accused the Hillary Clinton campaign of stoking “violence against police, violence against Trump supporters, and death threats to bloggers such as me.”

As actor James Urbaniak noted in response to Adams’ tweets, the threat of violence against Republican voters in response to Democratic electoral victories is a recurring theme in Adams’ political commentary. Urbaniak quoted a 2016 blog post of Adams in which the “Dilbert” creator said, “Clinton supporters have convinced me – and here I am being 100% serious – that my safety is at risk if I am seen as supportive of Trump.”

Adams’ Twitter feed also made headlines earlier this week when the author asserted that he “lost” UPN’s adaptation of “Dilbert” and two other jobs because he is a white man.

“I lost my TV show for being white when UPN decided it would focus on an African-American audience,” he wrote. “That was the third job I lost for being white. The other two in corporate America. (They told me directly.) … I wasn’t fired. I was told I couldn’t be promoted because of my color and gender, so I left, of course.”

That assertion that he was “discriminated against” drew heavy criticism, resulting in Adams’ name becoming a trending topic on Twitter Monday. As one user pointed out, Adams had previously blamed the show’s cancelation on low ratings and time slot changes.

