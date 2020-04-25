Dimitri Diatchenko, ‘Chernobyl Diaries’ Actor, Dies at 52

Dimitri Diatchenko, an actor best known for his role in the 2012 film “Chernobyl Diaries,” has died at the ago of 52, a representative confirmed.

Diatchenko was found dead in his home in Daytona Beach, Florida, earlier this week. According to CNN, police were notified by Diatchenko’s co-workers after he failed to respond to messages.

Police entered his home on April 22 and discovered Diatchenko’s body. A cause of death has not yet been determined, though a co-worker told police that the actor had suffered an electrocution on the job and had been taking time off to recuperate.

Also Read: Jerry Bishop, 'Judge Judy' Announcer for 24 Years, Dies at 84

Diatchenko was best known for portraying the tour guide Yuri in the horror film “Chernobyl Diaries,” starring Jonathan Sadowski, Jesse McCartney, Devin Kelley and Olivia Taylor Dudley. He also made a number of guest appearances on television, including on “Sons of Anarchy,” “CSI: Miami,” “Bones” and “Criminal Minds.”

Diatchenko also lent his voice to several video games and animated series, including “Family Guy” and the 2012 “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series on Nickelodeon.