Dinesh D’Souza Clowned for Disparaging Bette Midler’s Looks When He’s ‘The Leading Cause of Vaginal Dryness’

Right-wing commentator Dinesh D’Souza attacked Bette Midler’s appearance in response to her tweet that women should refuse sex with men until they have the right to choose by law. But the Twitterverse was quick to remind him why those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

D’Souza made the mistake of messing with the legendary singer-actress on Friday, writing, “Bette Midler is calling a “sex strike” over the #TexasAbortionLaw even though I hear that she herself has been on an involuntary sex strike since, oh, around 2004,” and sharing a perfectly normal photo of the septuagenarian at an event.

Bette Midler is calling a “sex strike” over the #TexasAbortionLaw even though I hear that she herself has been on an involuntary sex strike since, oh, around 2004 pic.twitter.com/K7zUdqV6XP — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 3, 2021

D’Souza has spent the better part of the last four decades embroiling himself in controversy after controversy, making him a sometime-hero of the right. His books and movies attacking liberal ideologies and politicians have found great commercial success but he has also promoted conspiracy theories and his work has been criticized as inaccurate and excessively incendiary, often by other conservatives.

In 2014, he pleaded guilty to a campaign finance violation after being accused of using straw donors to donate $20,000 to a Republican Senate candidate in New York, exceeding the $5,000 limit. He was sentenced to a $30,000 fine and five years of probation, including eight months living under supervision in a “community confinement center” in San Diego.

That is, until President Trump pardoned him in May 2018, saying that he’d been “treated very unfairly by our government.”

Although several conservatives have slammed Midler’s initial tweet (which was written in response to the draconian anti-abortion law enacted in Texas earlier this week), several Twitter users took issue with D’Souza’s exceptionally mean-spirited retort–and did not hold back with their remarks on his own appearance.

Wow. How absolutely rude, cruel and unnecessary. Also Bette Midler is a talented legend. — Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) September 4, 2021

You've wasted your life. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 4, 2021

Dinesh D'Souza, once more showing why he was an incel YEARS before incels were a thing. https://t.co/N4emNVWpQq — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) September 4, 2021

That "oh" is probably the closest you've gotten to an orgasm in your whole a-hole life, Dinesh. https://t.co/YISgEOfyMy — Doug Benson (@DougBenson) September 4, 2021

The Divine Miss M ain’t gonna fuck you, bro. You’re embarrassing yourself. https://t.co/BHE3ylsj9q — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 4, 2021

The dick of the day trophy goes to convicted MAGA felon Dinesh D’Souza for having the audacity to disparage Bette Midler’s looks simply because she is using her platform to defend a woman’s right to control her own body.



Dinesh is a limpdick fuckface loser.#DickOfTheDay 🏆 — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) September 4, 2021

Dinesh D'Souza was forced to resign from St. John's College when he took his mistress to a Baptist Conference and they allegedly shared a room in a Comfort Suites. He would not answer questions about WHICH woman he was married to? He can shut up forever about sex. — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) September 4, 2021

These are the men calling Bette Midler unattractive… glass houses boys… glass houses…. pic.twitter.com/v9Z09gQPO9 — A L E X I A (@alexiamizell_) September 4, 2021

Why is Dinesh so triggered by the idea of a sex strike? He’s already an expert at fucking himself. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) September 4, 2021

Many users inevitably utilized D’Souza’s mugshot from his campaign finance case in their burns against the pundit.

Dinesh D’Souza is the leading cause of vaginal dryness pic.twitter.com/a4Mzr2JlGt — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) September 4, 2021

All we need to know is this: pic.twitter.com/qEJ9ouv2Pp — Democracy 4 All 😷💛 (@goodbye56789) September 4, 2021

Bette Midler

Hi @DineshDSouza

Any woman that really is serious about a sex strike just has to look at your face for 2 sec's and she will dry up like an old dead prune and that will be all she wrote 4ever. pic.twitter.com/F2ePPMdD0S — susieq (I AM SO SICK OF THIS SHIT) (@marysmith620) September 4, 2021

Hey @BetteMidler,



Great pic. Beautiful smile. You are truly like fine wine with a golden voice.



I prefer people that are happy in pictures. pic.twitter.com/ySf0kaUnZr — A Man Has No Name (@ScipiosHeir) September 4, 2021