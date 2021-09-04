Dinesh D’Souza Clowned for Disparaging Bette Midler’s Looks When He’s ‘The Leading Cause of Vaginal Dryness’

Right-wing commentator Dinesh D’Souza attacked Bette Midler’s appearance in response to her tweet that women should refuse sex with men until they have the right to choose by law. But the Twitterverse was quick to remind him why those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
D’Souza made the mistake of messing with the legendary singer-actress on Friday, writing, “Bette Midler is calling a “sex strike” over the #TexasAbortionLaw even though I hear that she herself has been on an involuntary sex strike since, oh, around 2004,” and sharing a perfectly normal photo of the septuagenarian at an event.
D’Souza has spent the better part of the last four decades embroiling himself in controversy after controversy, making him a sometime-hero of the right. His books and movies attacking liberal ideologies and politicians have found great commercial success but he has also promoted conspiracy theories and his work has been criticized as inaccurate and excessively incendiary, often by other conservatives.
In 2014, he pleaded guilty to a campaign finance violation after being accused of using straw donors to donate $20,000 to a Republican Senate candidate in New York, exceeding the $5,000 limit. He was sentenced to a $30,000 fine and five years of probation, including eight months living under supervision in a “community confinement center” in San Diego.
That is, until President Trump pardoned him in May 2018, saying that he’d been “treated very unfairly by our government.”
Although several conservatives have slammed Midler’s initial tweet (which was written in response to the draconian anti-abortion law enacted in Texas earlier this week), several Twitter users took issue with D’Souza’s exceptionally mean-spirited retort–and did not hold back with their remarks on his own appearance.
Many users inevitably utilized D’Souza’s mugshot from his campaign finance case in their burns against the pundit.